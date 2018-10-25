Lowcountry High School Volleyball Playoff scores (10/24)

October 25, 2018 at 12:16 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 12:16 AM

Girls Volleyball playoffs - Round 1

AAA

Bishop England 3 Pelion 0 - The Battling Bishops being their run for their 19th straight state championship with a sweep. They’ll be in action at home on Monday.

VIDEO: Bishop England advances in Volleyball playoffs

Hanahan 3 Strom Thurmond 0 - The Hawks will play at Battery Creek on Monday.

Academic Magnet 3 Swansea 0 - The Raptors will head to top seed Loris on Monday in round 2.

AA

Oceanside Collegiate 3 Hannah-Pamplico 0

Timberland 3 Calhoun Co. 2 - The Wolves head to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday.

Philip Simmons 3 Whale Branch 0

