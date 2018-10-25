Lowcountry High School Volleyball Playoff scores (10/24)

Girls Volleyball playoffs - Round 1
AAA
Bishop England 3 Pelion 0 - The Battling Bishops being their run for their 19th straight state championship with a sweep. They’ll be in action at home on Monday.
Hanahan 3 Strom Thurmond 0 - The Hawks will play at Battery Creek on Monday.
Academic Magnet 3 Swansea 0 - The Raptors will head to top seed Loris on Monday in round 2.
AA
Oceanside Collegiate 3 Hannah-Pamplico 0
Timberland 3 Calhoun Co. 2 - The Wolves head to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday.
Philip Simmons 3 Whale Branch 0
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.