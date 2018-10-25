The McRib is back – and you can get it delivered!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Rejoice! McDonald’s has announced the McRib is back!
Even better – you can have it for McDelivery (yes, that’s actually a thing).
Here are the details:
The McRib is now available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, check the McDonald’s Finder app or the Uber Eats app for information on participating restaurants.
“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year. With the McRib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s.”
The McRib’s most loyal fans can download the McDonald’s Finder app to find participating restaurants offering the limited time sandwich, and swap McRib-themed stickers. Customers can also download the Uber Eats app to find the nearest participating McDelivery restaurant in their area.
The iconic sandwich last appeared in participating restaurants in November 2017.
There is also a locator on the last spotting on the cult favorite. You can report your findings by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.