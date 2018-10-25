New Charleston County Public Library facility on the way for Hollywood community

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - In this digital age when it might seem like libraries are fading away or being pushed to the side, taxpayers in Charleston County have invested in building more of them and expanding them.
The latest branch to get an upgrade is in Hollywood.
Next week will be the ground breaking for this brand new, bigger facility off Highway 165, next to the new Hollywood Town Hall.
The money to build it was approved in 2014, and it’s taken years to get to this point of starting construction.
“The population of Charleston, as everybody who lives here knows, is really creeping out in all the directions in the county,” Charleston County Public Library Public Manager Toni Pattison said. “There’s definitely a need out in that community for a much larger library. Their existing facility is just a little bit over a thousand square feet, so the new branch is going to be about 15,000 square feet. It will give them all kinds of new resources.”
Those resources are more than just books. Pattison said it’s one of the only places visitors can go where everything is completely free. Library officials say this community asset is appreciated and the number of cardholders is growing every year.
“I think in some other communities libraries are sometimes forgotten or shifted to the side, but that is certainly not the case here in Charleston County,” Pattison said.
In 2014, there were nearly 135,000 active cardholders, and that number grew to more than 207,000 in 2018.
“One of the first things we hear from a lot of people when they come to the library is this was a priority for them. As soon as they get to their new community, they had to seek out the library and they wanted to get their library card. We are continuing to grow as the community grows.”
The groundbreaking for the new Hollywood location is Tuesday, 2018, at 10 a.m.
