Police investigating after man shot, another stabbed in Georgetown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown police are trying to determine if a shooting that injured one man and a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital are related.
The shooting happened in the area of Alex Alford and Emanuel Street.
“One male victim is at the hospital with a non-life threatening wound,” GPD officials said."Investigators are on the scene following up on leads. "
Police also reported there was also an incident in the area of Bethel Apartments on Gilbert Street where a fight took place and a male victim was stabbed in the leg.
That victim is also at the hospital.
“Officers are trying to determine if the two incidents are related,” GPD officials said.
If anyone has any information, you urged to call police at 843-545-4300 or their tip line at 843-545-4400 or the Georgetown Police mobile app.
