Police investigating after two people shot in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in North Charleston on Thursday.
North Charleston police say it happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 3900 block of Niagara Street for a shooting.
Officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
“The victims allege two unknown males with shorts covering their faces came from the north of the residence and fired shots,” NCPD officials said.
The suspects then fled the area following the shooting.
A report states one victim was shot in his arm the other in his leg.
“The victim shot in the arm was transported to MUSC for treatment of non life threatening injuries,” NCPD officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
