Police utilizing additional officers, tow trucks for Boone Hall event this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they will be providing more officers and tow trucks for Boone Hall this weekend.
Police said the additional resources are to improve the department’s traffic safety efforts, and will be staged in the area of Highway 17 near Boone Hall.
According to police, last weekend, there was a 4-car collision 200 yards south of the controlled traffic at Boone Hall that tied up the roadway for some time.
“The wreck was at 11:13 a.m. and immediately responded to by one of the officers working the Boone Hall event,” MPPD officials said."Being a four car collision, with two of the vehicles having to be towed, both lanes were blocked for a period of time while the collision was cleared."
Authorities said the disruption caused major delays but after a two hour period traffic flow was restored but heavy.
For this weekend, MPPD officials said officers and tow trucks will be staged north and south of Boone Hall on Highway 17 to quickly respond to a collision or incident that may cause traffic congestion.
“Additional officers will also be staged to monitor alternative routes such as Rifle Range Rd., Six Mile Rd., and Hamlin Rd.,” police said."School is out Friday and we expect a large crowd depending on the weather. We ask that drivers use caution in all areas but especially on Highway 17 between Brickyard Plantation and Longpoint Rd."
Police said for those traveling Highway 17 southbound, if you are not attending Boone Hall, stay in the left two lanes to bypass the event.
“For those traveling Highway 17 northbound, if you are not attending the events, stay to the right to bypass the event,” police said."Please drive with due care and watch for traffic stopped in front of you. We ask that citizens download our smartphone app to receive emergency notifications and to follow us on Twitter for breaking traffic updates. Our Twitter handle is @mountpleasantpd."
