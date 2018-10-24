Report: South Carolina will have one of the highest nursing shortages in nation by 2030

CONWAY, SC (WMB) - South Carolina is on track to have one of the most severe nursing shortages in the nation by 2030, according to a new report.
The report, published by RegisteredNursing.org, is based on how many registered nurses the state of South Carolina will need versus how many it will have. According to that report, South Carolina is expected to experience the most growth, adding 26,600 new jobs to an existing workforce of 36,900 registered nurses. That’s a growth of around 70 percent.
Still, the report says the state is still estimated to fall short, lacking roughly 10,000 nurses to meet the demand by 2030.
Jennifer VanAernem is the director of the RN Academy at Conway Medical Center, helping nurses transition from nursing school to real-world practice. She said while the Grand Strand area deals with a nursing shortage, they’re also having to compete with other local hospitals, which is why they actively recruit.
“We work closely with our local nursing schools - Horry Georgetown Technical College, Francis Marion - to try to recruit. It’s part of a process. We go out, we speak to them during their school year, we go to the career fairs, we try to encourage them, here’s what we can offer you as a nurse,” said VanAernem.
VanAernem added she believes one way to bridge that gap is to educate people on what the nursing profession has to offer and erase any misconceptions people may have about what nurses do.
