Storm system set to bring a wet end to the work week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Clouds will increase today as we await an area of low pressure developing along the northern Gulf coast states. As this storm moves closer, clouds will continue to thicken, and we can’t rule out a few light showers by this evening. The better chance of rain arrives overnight and on Friday. A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out as this strengthening low lifts north along the East coast. Rain will wind down by Friday night with dry weather is expected for the weekend.