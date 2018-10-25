Summerville water bill increase leads to larger stormwater fund

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Stormwater Utility Fund will see a significant increase if Summerville town council approves budget on Thursday.
Back in August, the town council voted to approve an increase to the stormwater fee. This is set to add $2 a month to every water bill in town, totaling only $24 more a year per house. This is expected to add almost $500,000 to the Stormwater Utility Fund for 2019.
The purpose of the fund is to provide a more proactive effort to flood prevention. It's run by the stormwater department and they are the only ones who can access it.
They are hoping to do several projects to help prepare for flooding risks. One of the projects is in Corey Woods. The department wants to replace 4,000 feet of drainage pipe, which is about 25 percent of the current system.
Under the current funding, they've only been able to fix problems when they pop up. They're hope is this would help them get ahead of any issues.
A town spokesperson said they are hoping for a motion to approve the budget on Thursday.
