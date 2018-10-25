UK police hunt shoplifter who looks like David Schwimmer

In this undated photo released Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018, by Britain's Blackpool Police, showing an alleged thief bearing a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by actor David Schwimmer on the TV show "Friends." Blackpool police posted surveillance-camera footage asking for witnesses to identify their suspect, and thousands of social media users highlighted the suspect's likeness to Schwimmer's US sitcom character. The actor then responded with a Twitter video that shows him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer, and Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York." and he wished police well with the investigation. The Police have said Schwimmer is not part of their investigation, confirming that "David Schwimmer was in America on this date." (Blackpool Police via AP) (Blackpool Police)