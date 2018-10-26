‘All clear’ given after bomb threat at Hemingway High School

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The all clear was given Friday morning after a bomb threat at Hemingway High School in Williamsburg County.
The Superintendent of the school district was notified of the threat by Director of Student Services Brian McKnight around 6 a.m. Friday after law enforcement told McKnight of the threat.
The district notified bus drivers to take students to the local elementary school along with staff and parents who take their children to school in cars. Students remained there until local officials gave the all clear.
