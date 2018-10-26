Clemson picked 6th in preseason ACC poll

He also posted the 14th-most points in a single season with 553 last season, pushing him well over the 1,000 point career mark (1,411). Reed has scored 882 points in a Clemson uniform and is set to top the 1,000-point mark as a Tiger this season. He is now the all-time leader in the Tiger record book in terms of free throw percentage (87.1) and ranks sixth in ACC history.