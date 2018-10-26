Coastal’s Cuthbertson Garners Preseason Conference Honors

NEW ORLEANS – A voting panel has included Coastal Carolina's Zac Cuthbertson on its list of preseason honorees, the Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday.
The senior forward from New Bern, N.C. was a preseason All-Sun Belt second team pick after averaging over 14 points and almost seven rebounds per game last season.
Cuthbertson scored in double digits 25 times last season and had five double-doubles in rebounds and points over the course of the 2017-18 campaign.
The Sun Belt also released its preseason poll which saw the Chants picked 10th with 40 points. Georgia State received all 12 first-place votes and 144 overall points to finish first in the preseason poll. Georgia Southern and Louisiana finished tied for second with 125 points.
ULM and Troy finished tied with 89 points while Appalachian State (86), South Alabama (80), Texas State (67) and Arkansas State (42) finished ahead of CCU. UTA (33) and Little Rock (16) round out the preseason poll.
CCU returns eight players from last season and fans can get an early look at the 2018-19 edition of the men’s team Saturday, Oct. 27 when they host South Carolina State at 3 p.m. in an exhibition match.