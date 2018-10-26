Committee deciding whether to recommend plastic ban to Charleston City Council

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee will meet next Friday to decide whether to recommend a plastic ban to Charleston City Council.
A proposed outline of the ban was posted on the city of Charleston’s website.
The ordinance would include the ban of single-use plastic bags and polystyrene containers. This would apply to all businesses like restaurants and grocery stores.
Similar bans have already been established in areas like Folly Beach and Isle of Palms.
Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island are in the process of banning plastic as well.
While many businesses in those areas have already adjusted to the ban, local restaurants in Charleston may find the change difficult.
Ruth Gardsen is a manager at Martha Lou’s Kitchen, which is described to be a soul-food “snug-shack.”
She says that she will abide by the ban if it passes, but she’s not sure what to replace her foam containers with.
“We use it all [containers and bags], but we’re going to have to use something else," Gardsen said. "We haven’t decided what we’re going to use because we don’t know either.”
Members from the committee say they’re proposing this ban in hopes to better the community.
Mark Wilburt, who is the Chief Resiliency Officer for the City of Charleston, said this is an important step to help the environment and our bodies.
““There’s emerging science on the effects on humans for microplastics and so you know, it’s just a good thing to do,” said Wilburt. “And Charleston is an area we want to keep clean and keep the city where people want to keep coming to.”
