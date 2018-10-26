‘Cops on the Coop’ event to raise money for Special Olympics

VIDEO: 'Cops on the Coop' event to raise money for Special Olympics
By Bill Sharpe | October 26, 2018 at 2:37 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 2:37 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you see police officers on the roof of your favorite Chic-fil-A restaurant on Nov. 2, don’t worry.

It’s the annual Cops on the Coop fundraiser for the Special Olympics in South Carolina. There are six Lowcountry Chic-fil-A restaurants participating all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Police are trying to bring attention to the Special Olympics and hope you can help them raise funds. To do so, when you go to a participating Chic-fil-A, all you have to do, is put some money in the buckets provided for fundraising.

The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.