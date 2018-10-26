‘Cops on the Coop’ event to raise money for Special Olympics

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you see police officers on the roof of your favorite Chic-fil-A restaurant on Nov. 2, don’t worry.
It’s the annual Cops on the Coop fundraiser for the Special Olympics in South Carolina. There are six Lowcountry Chic-fil-A restaurants participating all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Police are trying to bring attention to the Special Olympics and hope you can help them raise funds. To do so, when you go to a participating Chic-fil-A, all you have to do, is put some money in the buckets provided for fundraising.
The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.