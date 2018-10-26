Georgetown residents have less than a month to apply for FEMA help

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - There is less than a month left for those in certain South Carolina counties, including Georgetown, to apply for FEMA disaster relief from Hurricane Florence.
FEMA has been accepting and processing applications since Florence moved through the area in early September and will continue to do so until November 20th.
Georgetown County stayed mostly dry during their two flood threats, but a few of the low-lying areas were not as fortunate as others.
Russell Veeren, a resident living near Kings River Road, said the flooding was less than he expected but more than he would have wanted.
“I was roughly a foot in my yard all the way around my home,” Veeren said. “FEMA came, left messages on the door to check with them, I almost didn’t then I thought about it and didn’t want to make a snap decision, so I threw my name in the hat, they couldn’t be any more helpful.”
FEMA spokesperson Rossyveth Rey said that even the smallest amounts of damage to a home may be covered, so anyone should apply.
“The deadline is November 20, it’s the last day to get registered, we encourage people with damages to contact us,” Rey said.
She said the application process is now easier than ever before since victims can apply by calling, visiting in person, and even on their FEMA App for smartphones. Once the process is started, the “text alert” option can be chosen so that the people processing the request can contact the victims quicker than usual.
FEMA said that home and flood insurance are not required to apply and even the smallest bit of damage can be taken care of.
