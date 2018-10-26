Horry County PD looking for 17-year-old missing girl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department needs your help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday night.
According to a press release, Lexius Nichole Allred is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and approximately 150 pounds.
She was last heard from on Thursday, Oct. 25, around 7:30 p.m.
HCPD says that so far, the investigation shows that no foul play is suspected in her disappearance.
Anyone with information about Allred’s location is asked to give HCPD a call at 843-915-8477 (TIPS).
