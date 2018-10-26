James Island Connector closing Saturday morning for race

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The James Island Connector will be closing for a race event Saturday morning.
Charleston police say the connector will be closed at 7:45 a.m. and will reopen at 10:45 a.m. for the James Island Connector Run.
“Access to MUSC’s Emergency Room will be allowed from Rutledge west to Johnathan Lucas,” police said.
Here are the following race routes for Saturday’s event.
5K: Start line at Bennett / Ashley; Bennett to Gadsden / Gadsden to Calhoun / Calhoun to the Connector. 5K ends on the James Island side of SC30 and buses will bring participants back to the starting line.
10K: Follows the same route as the 5K, beginning at Bennett & Ashley; loops around the concrete barrier at the James Island side of the Connector and returns along the same route, ending at Bennett & Ashley.
Wheelchair: Option of 5K or 10K route
Biathlon: Participants will begin with bicycles and follow the 10K route. After arriving back at Bennett & Ashley they will store their bikes and begin running, heading North on Ashley to Halsey / Halsey to Gadsden / Gadsden to Calhoun / Calhoun to the Connector, and ending on the James Island side of the bridge.
