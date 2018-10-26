Ladson business collecting donations for Hurricane Michael victims

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Dream Realty in Ladson is leading the charge to collect needed items for victims of Hurricane Michael.
They’ll be taking donations until November 1st at their store front location at 3204 Heaton Drive, UNIT B, Ladson S.C. 29456. It’s about a half mile down the road from the Coastal Carolina Fair.
Times you can drop off:
- Monday - Friday 11a.m.- 6p.m.
- Saturday 11am.-2p
- Sunday 10a.m. -12noon
Some of the items needed include: Tissue, Baby Wipes, Diapers, Paper towels, Baby Food, Nails with plastic tops, Water, Tarps, Non-Perishable Food Items, Cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer.
Dream Realty, along with 7 other Lowcountry businesses, have all chipped in to rent a truck that they’ll drive down to Panama City, Florida with all the donations.
The businesses who’ve partnered include:
Lathaniel Ford- Dream Realty S.C. LLC
Leona - Leona Tax & Bonds
Tiffini Lockwood - Blush & Brush Kids Spa & New Beginnings Day Care
Troy Smith- Realtor
Roby Owen- ASI Solutions
Debra Cantey- Dr. Horton
Bri Broughton- The Barrett-Broughton Group
Lisa Horan-Agent Owned Realty
Roy - Inspections by Roy
If you have any other questions, Lathaniel Ford of Dream Realty says give him a call at 843-594-3152.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.