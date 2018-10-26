Ladson business collecting donations for Hurricane Michael victims

One business is helping collect donations to take to Panama City. (Krueger, Nick)
By Rob Way | October 26, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 5:00 AM

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Dream Realty in Ladson is leading the charge to collect needed items for victims of Hurricane Michael.

They’ll be taking donations until November 1st at their store front location at 3204 Heaton Drive, UNIT B, Ladson S.C. 29456. It’s about a half mile down the road from the Coastal Carolina Fair.

Times you can drop off:

  • Monday - Friday 11a.m.- 6p.m. 
  • Saturday 11am.-2p
  • Sunday 10a.m. -12noon

Some of the items needed include: Tissue, Baby Wipes, Diapers, Paper towels, Baby Food, Nails with plastic tops, Water, Tarps, Non-Perishable Food Items, Cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer.

Dream Realty, along with 7 other Lowcountry businesses, have all chipped in to rent a truck that they’ll drive down to Panama City, Florida with all the donations.

The businesses who’ve partnered include:

Lathaniel Ford- Dream Realty S.C. LLC

Leona - Leona Tax & Bonds

Tiffini Lockwood - Blush & Brush Kids Spa & New Beginnings Day Care

Troy Smith- Realtor

Roby Owen- ASI Solutions

Debra Cantey- Dr. Horton

Bri Broughton- The Barrett-Broughton Group

Lisa Horan-Agent Owned Realty

Roy - Inspections by Roy

If you have any other questions, Lathaniel Ford of Dream Realty says give him a call at 843-594-3152.

