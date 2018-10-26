The Latest: Slain writer's fiancee speaks on Turkish TV

Candles, lit by activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, are placed outside Saudi Arabia's consulate, in Istanbul, during a candlelight vigil, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
October 26, 2018 at 7:23 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 8:58 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says she has not received any condolence call from Saudi officials after the writer was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

Hatice Cengiz, who is Turkish, also said in an interview on Turkish television channel HaberTurk on Friday that she continually asks herself questions about Oct. 2, the day that Khashoggi entered the consulate and was killed by officials there.

Cengiz says: "I found myself in a darkness I cannot express."

A security guard prepares to enter Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday in remarks that were sharply critical of the kingdom's handling of the case.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
A security guard prepares to enter Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

She says she had asked U.S. Secretary of State Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called her about the case, whether he had any news that would make her happy.

"But he said he didn't," she says.

Activists protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The poster reads in Arabic:' Khashoggi's Friends Around the World'. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Activists protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

Khashoggi had gone to the consulate for paperwork related to his planned marriage to Cengiz. Saudi prosecutors have acknowledged that Turkish evidence shows his killing was premeditated. His body has not been found.

An activist, wearing a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, holds up his hands, painted with fake blood as he protests the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The poster reads in Arabic:' Khashoggi's Friends Around the World'. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
An activist, wearing a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, holds up his hands, painted with fake blood as he protests the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

12 noon

The Turkish president says Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor will arrive in Turkey on Sunday as part of the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The poster reads in Arabic:' Khashoggi's Friends Around the World'. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Saudi official will meet Turkish prosecutors during his visit.

Erdogan also says Turkey has other "information and evidence" about the Khashoggi's killing by Saudi officials in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and that it will eventually reveal that information.

Activists protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi stage a protest outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Activists protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi stage a protest outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

Saudi prosecutors said Thursday that Turkish evidence indicates that the killing was premeditated.

Activists protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The posters read in Arabic:' Khashoggi's Friends Around the World'. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Activists protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

9:50 a.m.

The son of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia after the kingdom revoked a travel ban and allowed him to come to the United States.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs a government meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Erdogan says his country is determined not to allow anyone responsible for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing to escape justice. Saudi prosecutors said Thursday that Turkish evidence shows the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs a government meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino says Washington welcomes the decision.

It's the latest turn in the saga of the killed Saudi writer and dissident after the kingdom on Thursday cited evidence showing that his killing was premeditated — changing its story again to try to ease international outrage over the macabre circumstances of Khashoggi's Oct. 2 death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had discussed the case of Khashoggi's son, Salah Khashoggi, during his recent visit to the kingdom, making it "clear to Saudi leaders" that Washington wanted the son to return to the United States.