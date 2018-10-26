Mother seeking justice after murdered son found inside trunk in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - No bond was set on Thursday night for Richard Sanders, who is accused of murdering Richard Patterson.
Deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office found Patterson’s body on Thursday inside the trunk of a car in Berkeley County.
The room where the bond hearing happened on Thursday night was filled with emotion as Patterson’s family members fought back tears.
“He did not deserve to have his life taken from him and left in a trunk of a car,” Patterson’s Mother Teresa Mizzell said. “For us to have to find out that way.”
Mizzell said she and the rest of the family are determined to find justice for her son.
“There’s going to be justice for my baby,” Mizzell said. “There will be justice for my baby.”
On Thursday night, dozens of family and friends came together for the bond hearing.
Many of them brought old photos of Patterson.
“He was a very good kid,” Mizzell said. “He was a very good kid. He went through life in a hard way. He made stupid decisions like every kid ever may do, but he was a good kid.”
Mizzell said her family’s unity is helping to pull each other through such a difficult time.
“We are holding together by holding each other together—the only way we can,” Mizzell said.
As the family waits for more answers to what happened to Patterson, they say that together, they will keep pushing for justice.
“More than what you see here will be there every step of the way,” Mizzell said. “They killed the wrong child. They killed the wrong child.”
The judge said on Thursday night that Sanders has a court date set for December 7.
His hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Berkeley County Courthouse.
