Najdawi Named Preseason All-Southern Conference

Najdawi is coming off a breakout junior season that saw him earn First-Team All-SoCon honors from both the media and coaches after he became just the 27th player in SoCon history, and second player in program history, to eclipse 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks for his career. He is just the fourth player in program history to earn first-team honors from both the media and coaches, and was named to the NABC All-District 22 First Team. He also garnered SoCon Player of the Week honors twice (Jan. 15 & Feb. 6) and was tabbed the College Sports Madness SoCon Player of the Week once on Jan. 14.