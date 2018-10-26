Najdawi Named Preseason All-Southern Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Senior Citadel basketball standout Zane Najdawi has been tabbed to the 2018 Preseason All-Southern Conference Team, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
Najdawi is coming off a breakout junior season that saw him earn First-Team All-SoCon honors from both the media and coaches after he became just the 27th player in SoCon history, and second player in program history, to eclipse 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks for his career. He is just the fourth player in program history to earn first-team honors from both the media and coaches, and was named to the NABC All-District 22 First Team. He also garnered SoCon Player of the Week honors twice (Jan. 15 & Feb. 6) and was tabbed the College Sports Madness SoCon Player of the Week once on Jan. 14.
He enters his final year of eligibility 18th in program history for points scored in a career (1,206) and third for blocked shots (140).
Last year, he averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game overall and 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per SoCon game. He finished the year shooting 51.3 percent from the field, which was second in the league, and ended the season in the top 20 in the conference in six other statistical categories, including third in scoring, fourth in both blocks per game and total blocks, 11th in free throw percentage, 14th in defensive rebounds per game and 17th in rebounding.
In SoCon play, Najdawi ended the season in the top 15 of the conference in 10 statistical categories, including leading the league in shooting percentage and second in scoring, 3-point field goal percentage, blocks per game and total blocks. He was also fourth in total defensive rebounds, fifth in defensive rebounds per game, eighth in total rebounds, ninth in rebounds per contest and 14th in free throw percentage.
Last season, he eclipsed the 20-point mark in nine games, including two 30-point performances. He set a career-high for points with 37 in a home win over Chattanooga (Jan. 13) while shooting a blistering 88.2 percent (15-of-17) from the field. The 37 points scored are tied for seventh-most in program history for a Bulldog in a game. He also netted 33 points at Samford (Feb. 10), including converting four 3-pointers, and ended the season having scored in double figures in 18 straight games.
As a team, The Citadel was tabbed No. 6 in the 2018-19 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll and seventh in the media poll. UNCG was the unanimous favorite to repeat as conference champions with Wofford tabbed second in both polls. Wofford’s Fletcher Magee was named the Preseason Southern Conference Player of the Year.
2018-19 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
1. UNCG (6) 78
2. Wofford (4) 74
3. ETSU 67
4. Furman 57
5. Mercer 48
6. The Citadel 38
7. Chattanooga 30
8. Samford 26
9. Western Carolina 20
10. VMI 12
2018-19 Preseason Player of the Year
Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford
2018-19 Preseason All-Southern Conference Team
Zane Najdawi, Sr., F, The Citadel
Tray Boyd III, Jr., G, ETSU
Bo Hodges, So., G/F, ETSU
Jeromy Rodriguez, R-Jr., F, ETSU
Matt Rafferty, Sr., F, Furman
Ross Cummings, Jr., G, Mercer
Francis Alonso, Sr., G, UNCG
James Dickey, Jr., F, UNCG
Bubba Parham, So., G, VMI
Cameron Jackson, Sr., F, Wofford
Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford
2018-19 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
1. UNCG (16) 231
2. Wofford (6) 214
3. ETSU (2) 198
4. Furman 169
5. Mercer 136
6. Chattanooga 103
7. The Citadel 96
8. Samford 69
9. Western Carolina 59
10. VMI 45