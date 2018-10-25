Philadelphia officer honors fallen FCSO Investigator Turner from 500 miles away

“Investigator Farrah Turner didn’t go quietly. She fought hard for 19 long days, braved 8 surgeries and even had to have both feet amputated. Sadly, Farrah eventually succumbed to the critical gunshot wounds she sustained in the October 3rd ambush in which 7 officers were shot. Affectionately known as “Maxine” by the people who loved her, she was remembered as the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. Farrah dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Even people she arrested came to sit and pray with her and let the family know how much of an effect she had on their lives. Investigator Turner was a 12-year veteran of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, specializing in crimes against children. Farrah passed away on Monday night, surrounded by numerous friends and family.”