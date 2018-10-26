Police search for man caught on camera taking boxes from porch

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston investigators are searching for a man shown taking two boxes from the porch of a downtown home.
Police responded Thursday afternoon to a home in the 300 block of Ashley Avenue where the victim said someone stole the packages.
The victim told police she was notified via email that two packages were delivered, but said they were not there when she arrived home. She reviewed her home security camera footage and spotted a man taking the packages at approximately 2 p.m.
The man was walking north on Ashley Avenue carrying a mail cart behind him, the incident report states. The man walked past the home, returned, and quickly grabbed the boxes and continued walking north toward Hampton Park, the report states.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.
