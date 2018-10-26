Police seeking info in James Island homicide that took the life of 22-year-old man

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston investigators are asking for the public’s help for information in a James Island homicide that took the life of a 22-year-old man this past summer.
Cole Vincent Smith died as a result of injuries he suffered from a shooting on July 31, 2018 at a home on the 2000 block of Bradham Road.
Charleston police officers responded to the residence around 2:30 a.m.
“The Charleston Police Department is actively investigating this case and is seeking any assistance from the public in regards to information that could assist in this investigation,” police stated in a press release on Friday.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Central Detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
