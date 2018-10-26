Proposed ordinance would require affordable housing in certain new Neck area developments

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A proposed ordinance that will be considered by Charleston City Council would require new developers looking to build higher than four stories in the Neck area to provide affordable housing for people under a certain income level.
The ordinance would give the developer two options. The first is the developer can build 10 percent of the housing at the “workforce level" which means the renter’s income is between 80 to 120 percent of the average income in the area. This would mean an income between $47,000-$71,000 for a family of two.
The other option would be to build five percent of the housing at a five percent income level ( $36,000 for a family of two.)
The proposal is part of a push to revitalize the neck area, which was originally designed for industrial property. A similar ordinance passed last year for areas closed to the city center. However, developers could choose to not to build affordable housing and pay a fee to the affordable housing department who would provide the options in place of the developer.
