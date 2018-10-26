Sheriff’s office searching for missing West Ashley woman

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 34-year-old West Ashley woman.
Deputies say Shannon Marie Murray left her home unexpectedly on the 800 block of Hughes Road and has not told anyone where she was going.
A family member said she saw Murray walking on Highway 17 towards Charleston near the Ponderosa area on Oct. 21.
“Murray does not have a vehicle and family members don’t know of any friends, but provided she use to frequent the local hotels on Hwy 17,” CCSO officials said.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200, Det. Wilson at (843) 529-6203, or email at mwilson@charlestoncounty.org
