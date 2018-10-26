SLED report: Number of violent crimes increasing in SC, property crimes decreasing

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The number of violent crimes are increasing across the Palmetto state, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s 2016 crime report.
“While decreasing rates for property crimes is encouraging, what is troubling are the increasing number of aggravated assaults, robberies and assaults on law enforcement officers," SLED Chief Mark Keel said.
According to the report, the rate of violent crimes went up 1.5 percent over 2015. The rate of property crimes dropped 2.1 percent in 2016 when compared to the previous year.
South Carolina’s juvenile arrest rate for violent crimes increased 8.5% from 2015 to 2016. However, that rate has decreased by 55.1% since 1991.
These rates are based on crimes per 10,000 people in our growing state. To view the full report, visit the SLED website here.
