Soggy End to Work Week, Dry & Comfortable Weekend Ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Keep the umbrellas handy in case a downpour rolls through! We’re tracking an area of low pressure moving through the southeast. On and off rain is expected to continue through the late morning and afternoon hours. A strong, isolated storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. The chance for showers being to diminish later afternoon and into the evening. Ahead of this system a warmer, more humid afternoon is on the way. Highs will approach the mid 70s under cloudy skies and drop to the mid 50s overnight.