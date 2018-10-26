Soggy End to Work Week, Dry & Comfortable Weekend Ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Keep the umbrellas handy in case a downpour rolls through! We’re tracking an area of low pressure moving through the southeast. On and off rain is expected to continue through the late morning and afternoon hours. A strong, isolated storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. The chance for showers being to diminish later afternoon and into the evening. Ahead of this system a warmer, more humid afternoon is on the way. Highs will approach the mid 70s under cloudy skies and drop to the mid 50s overnight.
A few showers are possible overnight, but comfortable and dry weekend is on tap. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the first part of the week then warmer by Thursday.
TODAY: Scattered rain, isolated storm, LOW: 57, HIGH: 75.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, LOW: 55, HIGH: 68.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, LOW: 51, HIGH: 72.
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, LOW: 54, HIGH: 73.
