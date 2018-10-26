WATCH LIVE: U.S. Dept. of Justice to hold news conference on bomb plot arrest

WASHINGTON, DC (WCSC/AP) - The U.S. Attorney General says the man arrested in connection to sending potential bombs to high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump is facing five federal charges.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement at a news conference Friday afternoon.
Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, was arrested Friday morning. Sessions says Sayoc faces charges that include the illegal mailing of explosives and threatening a former president.
He faces a total of up to 58 years in prison if he is convicted of those charges, Sessions said.
FBI Director Chris Wray confirmed a total of 13 improvised explosive devices were sent. Each one, he said, contained roughly six inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery and potentially explosive material.
“These are not hoax devices,” Wray said.
Investigators were able to capture a latent fingerprint from the package mailed to Congresswoman Maxine Waters and say that fingerprint belongs to Sayoc. DNA evidence was also used in the investigation that led law enforcement to Sayoc, Wray said.
Wray said the investigation into the mailings stretched from New York, to Delaware, Maryland and Washington, DC, to Florida and California.
According to court and other public records, Sayoc, has a lengthy criminal and court record in Florida. He has been convicted on theft, stolen property and traffic charges and in 2002 on a threat to “throw, place, project or discharge any destructive device.”
Sayoc was sentenced in August 2002 for threatening to throw a bomb in a conversation with a Florida utility representative, according to Ronald Lowy, a Miami attorney who represented him. Dade County court records showed Sayoc served a year's probation after a judge signed a discharge certificate in November 2002.
Lowy told The Associated Press that Sayoc "made a verbal threat when he was frustrated at a lack of service." Lowy said Sayoc showed no ability at the time to back up his threat with bomb-making expertise.
The lawyer said Sayoc was a bodybuilder then, and displayed no political leanings except for plastering a vehicle he owned with Native American signs.
Court records also show that Sayoc was convicted in the 1990s in Broward County on grand theft and stolen property charges and in 2004 on a felony charge of fraudulent refunds and misdemeanor of tampering with physical evidence.
A Twitter account that appears to belong to the suspect includes repeated attacks on billionaire George Soros and praise for President Donald Trump and other Republicans. In linking him to the Twitter account, The Associated Press noted that it contains imagery that mirrored what appeared on the side of the van that authorities seized, in tweets that had been sent long before the explosive devices began to appear.
Authorities have not said whether the van seized in Florida was linked to Sayoc.
