Bond set for man arrested for violently shaking infant

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for a North Charleston man who violently shook his two-month-old infant.
On Saturday, Brian Lee Brogan, 24, received a bond after being charged with inflicting of great bodily injury upon a child, according to an affidavit.
On October 19, Brogan shook the infant after the infant began crying, the affidavit stated. Brogan failed to provide proper medical treatment after the infant began having a seizure.
The victim’s grandmother took the victim to MUSC due to facial bruising the next day, where it was determined the infant suffered from a brain bleed, mild retinal hemorrhaging and hemorrhaging of a neck ligament, the affidavit stated.
Brogan later admitted in to officials that he shook the infant.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.