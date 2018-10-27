Bond set for man involved in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for a Charleston man arrested for armed robbery.
Walter Laquan Bradley, 36, appeared in court on Saturday were he was given $25,000 surety bond for a shooting that took place on August 31, according to an affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Bradley met the victim in the 4000 block of Upjohn Road. Bradley shot the victim after he refused to hand over property.
Bradley took the victim’s cell phone before the victim was able to drive off, the affidavit states.
Bradley is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
