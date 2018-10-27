Breezy & Cool; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooler and drier air is moving into the Lowcountry. Temperatures are rising into the upper 60s this afternoon under decreasing clouds. The below normal temperatures paired with the steady breezy will make it feel chilly at times. Temperatures will feel warmer tomorrow after a cool start, Look for lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 70s.
Temperatures will remain seasonable to start the work week, but a big warm up is on the way midweek as temperatures could top out at 80 degrees! A warm, but dry Halloween is on the way.
TODAY: Breezy and cool; LOW: 53, HIGH: 69.
TOMORROW: Sunny and slightly warmer; LOW: 49, HIGH: 72.
MONDAY: Warmer with lots of sunshine; LOW: 54, HIGH: 76.
TUESDAY: Sunny and comfortable; LOW: 49, HIGH: 75.
HALLOWEEN: Much warmer, sunny; LOW:54, HIGH: 80.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
