Charleston Water System still dealing with wipes in sewage after clearing blockade

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – Charleston Water System is still seeing several sanitation wipes in its sewage system more than a week after divers removed thousands of pounds of wipes causing a backup.
The backup was caused because too many baby wipes were flushed down people’s toilets.
Officials from Charleston Water System are warning people not to flush wipes because it can cause more backups.
To unclog the backup last week, divers went down 80 to 90 feet into raw sewage to identify and clear the obstruction.
When the problem arose, Charleston Water officials called in John Lares from Salmon Dredging Corporation to handle the job.
“There is no visibility,” Lares said. “We don’t use flashlights, we don’t bring them down there. It’s a waste of time, it’s a waste of money, it’s a waste of effort.”
Lares manages a team of divers with Salmon Dredging Corporation. He said they dive in several environments, but often deal with dives into sewage to clear obstructions.
Lares also said when he and his team are swimming in sewage, there’s no telling what they will grab onto.
"What you do have to worry about--there's biohazards in here, there's needles, we've found IV bags,” Lares said. “Things that you wouldn't think are in the system are in the system."
The divers wear special suits for the dives that prevent them from coming into contact with raw sewage.
