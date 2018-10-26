Decatur woman accused of stealing child’s ID for food stamps

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police have charged a woman with identity theft.
The investigation started in May after a resident filed a police report in reference to an identity theft. The resident reported that her 7-year-old son’s personal information had been used by someone to obtain EBT services. Police confirmed it was to get food stamps.
During the course of the investigation, 28-year-old Callie Leanne Mixon Cumbess was developed as a suspect.
An arrest warrant was obtained on Tuesday. She turned herself in on Friday.
Cumbess was booked in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
