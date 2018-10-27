Dodgers win Late, Late Late Show, cut Red Sox lead to 2-1

Muncy nearly won the game in the 15th inning, pulling a long drive off Nathan Eovaldi that hooked just to the foul side of the right-field pole . Eovaldi, Boston's scheduled Game 4 starter, was starting his seventh inning of relief when Muncy hit an opposite-field drive to left-center for the Dodgers' fourth World Series walkoff hit. He joined Cookie Lavagetto, whose double in 1947's fourth game ended a no-hit bid by the Yankees' Bill Bevens ; Jackie Robinson, whose 10th-inning single in 1956's sixth game scored Jim Gilliam ; and Kirk Gibson, whose two-out, two-run pinch homer off Oakland's Dennis Eckersley won the 1988 opener .