Georgetown mayor hospitalized for allergic reaction

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The mayor of Georgetown is recovering after being hospitalized for an allergic reaction.
Mayor Brendon Barber was treated at a local hospital after an allergic reaction to medication.
Barber released a statement on the City of Georgetown’s official website:
“After excellent treatment and care, along with the will and grace of God, I am on the mend. My wife, Pamela, and I would like to personally thank each and every one of you who prayed, sent well wishes and expressed sincere concerns. Our hearts are humbled and deeply touched. Please continue to keep us in your prayers."
Any one who wishes to send Barber a card, can mail it to the City Administration Office, located at 417 Wood Street, Georgetown SC 29440.
