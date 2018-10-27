Georgetown police investigating report of possible abduction

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown Police Department say they are investigating a report of a possible abduction.
Authorities say at 4:25 p.m. a female subject was walking on Front Street near Wood Street when a Black Yukon, which investigators have provided a picture of, drove up beside the female.
According to police, a male exited the driver’s side of the Yukon and approached the female.
A report states that the female started walking faster to get away, but the male subject grabbed her by her elbows lifted her up off of her feet and shoved her into the car.
“The witness pulled in front of the car to stop the incident but the subject (unknown) backed the Yukon up and went around the witness,” police said in a statement.
Investigators say the witness then followed the Black Yukon down Wood Street, and the unknown subject turned left onto Prince Street to Fraser Street.
“The vehicle turned right on Fraser Street,” GPD officials said."[The vehicle] then ran the red light turning left onto Highmarket Street at a high rate of speed."
Police describe the suspect as a black male approximately 6′5″ tall, 170 pounds, with salt and pepper colored hair.
Authorities say he was wearing a grey shirt.
Georgetown police officials describe the victim as a white female approximately 5′5″ tall, shoulder length blond and grey hair in a pony tail.
She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to police.
If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the " Tip Line" at 843-545-4400, the department’s app or call 911.
