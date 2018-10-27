One dead following auto-pedestrian accident on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - One man is dead following an auto pedestrian accident early Saturday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to the 1300 block of East Ashley Avenue, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Roger Antonio.
The mab was reportedly lying in the roadway when a motorist attempted to swerve before striking him, Antonio said.
The motorist stopped and notified authorities. At this time no charges were filed against the driver.
This case is still active. Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
