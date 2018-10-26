Spencer High School teacher accused of slamming student into locker; causing head wound

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County parent said she received a knock at her front door Thursday morning alerting her that she needed to go to the hospital.
Her special needs son had been hurt at school and rushed to the emergency room.
“It was a person I was familiar with. A friend of my son told me Terrick had been hurt.”
Lashunda Foster said that friend attends Spencer High School with her son and obviously left school to alert her of what had happened. She then rushed to the hospital and what she saw was a gruesome seen.
“It was blood on my son’s face and the cut just didn’t sit well with me. I didn’t want him to see me break down. So, I told the nurse, ‘I will be back’ and I went to the school for answers, said Foster”
Foster said she didn’t find out much from the school district about what exactly happened, but said her son told her a teacher came up from behind him and pushed him into a locker causing a laceration. But she said there’s something else that’s also bothering her. "I was told I was not notified because he is 18. But, he’s a special needs child” added Foster.
The Muscogee County School District responded to our request for comment. Director of Communications Mercedes Parham explained Foster’s son was involved in a fight with a female student in class and the injury he sustained came from the fight with the student, not the teacher. Parham added, “Several adults attempted to deescalate the situation prior to him sustaining the injury, but he did not comply with directions.”
Parham also said the school tried to notify Foster by sending someone to her home, even though they are not required to inform parents of students who are 18 or order, according to school policy. In the meantime, Foster said she wants to see the surveillance video from the incident.
The district has not confirmed to News Leader 9 that a video of the incident exists.
Foster’s son who also suffers from epilepsy is home from the hospital and has been contacted by the school about meeting with them on Monday.
Foster said he was told she could not attend the meeting with her son. Parham also responded to this claim saying school administration has been in contact with her on what needs to happen, in order for her to appear with her son. At this point, that paperwork has not been received, recalled Parham.
There are several witness statements that do not corroborate the statement given to us about the student, according to Parham.
WARNING: The gallery below show content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
