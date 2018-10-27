Two arrested following meth bust in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WCSC) - Three people have been arrested following an investigation that led to a drug bust in Orangeburg County.
On Friday, Christopher Sible, 37, of Eutawville, and Claude Stimson, 36, of Goose Creek, were arrested on drug charges at a Satawen Road residence, according to Orangeburg County spokesperson Richard Walker.
Inside the home, a black computer bag containing drugs and a handgun safe were found. Investigators also found half a pound of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, OxyContin, and Adderall, Walker said.
The pre-cut value of the methamphetamine is estimated to be just over $11,000.
Stimson was found in a vehicle outside of the home, Walker said.
Stimson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II substance (OxyContin); possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III substance (Adderall), possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (“Molly”); trafficking heroin, and trafficking methamphetamine.
On Saturday, Stimson was denied bond on the trafficking charges while the remaining charges drew a $20,000 bond total.
Sibel was charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000 surety.
Last week, Olivia Forbes,22,was arrested at the same residence following a traffic stop on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Forbes bond was set at $2,000 surety.
