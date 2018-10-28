Coffee event offers tastings from local and regional roasters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An annual event that celebrates the growing coffee culture of Charleston returned Sunday.
Held at the Memminger Auditorium in downtown Charleston, the 5th Annual Charleston Coffee Cup featured samples from coffee shops along with local and regional roasters.
Roasters provided unique twists to their coffee. Some even import their own coffee beans.
Charleston area resident Sami Hoilman said it was her first time attending.
"It is incredible," Hoilman said. "It's so fun you get to walk around and all of the different coffee roasters are telling you about the flavor profiles and about how their beans were originated, how they were picked how they were grown, farm roasted, it's just really fun."
Jakob Hahn also attended the event and sampled new coffee.
“I like my coffee to be easy to not have a bitter aftertaste,”Hahn said. “A lot of people when they roast very commercial coffees they always end in that bitter aftertaste and it just makes you not want to continue drinking. If I could find a coffee that’s nice and smooth it’s a coffee for me.”
Brunch and drinks were also served at the event along with live music, kids activities and a latte art competition.
There was also trick-or-treating for the kids and other Halloween festivities.
