Family, friends, law enforcement to gather to say goodbye to Farrah Turner

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of family, friends and law enforcement officers from across the state are expected to gather Sunday for the funeral of Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner, which is set to start at 12 p.m. at the Florence Center.
Back on Oct. 3, Turner was among the seven law enforcement attacked in an ambush while serving a warrant at a home in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrance Carraway was killed that day. Turner passed away Monday at McLeod Hospital from her injuries.
A law enforcement escort accompanied Turner's body from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to the funeral home in Williamsburg County on Tuesday.
Dozens of people from her hometown in Lake City lined the procession's route.
WMBF News will have Turner’s service live. It can be viewed here.
