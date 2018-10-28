Kennesaw State crushes Charleston Southern 38-10

After the Buccaneers took the lead with a field goal on their opening possession, Burks scored on a 3-yard run and then hit Justin Sumpter for a 21-yard touchdown and Darnell Holland for a 65-yard score. A field goal made it 24-3 late in the first half and the Owls (7-1, 3-0) were trying to tack on a late score when James Thompson picked off Burks and raced 100 yards on the last play of the first half.