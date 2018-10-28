Panthers stay undefeated at home, top Ravens 36-21

Newton threw an 11-yard TD pass to Greg Olsen , McCaffrey ran for a 11-yard score and caught a 6-yard TD pass that ricocheted off the hands of safety Eric Weddle and into his arms in the end zone. After the Ravens (4-4) climbed to within 13 on Joe Flacco's TD pass to Javorius Allen, Newton calmly drove the Panthers 85 yards in nine plays and scored from 12 yards out on a naked bootleg to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.