Scammer: Transfer money or your family member dies

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston woman filed a report with North Charleston police after she said she received a call from her mom’s phone number, but when she answered, it wasn’t her.
Emily Rice said the person on the other end was a scammer, threatening to kill her mother unless she gave them money.
“They said if you follow our instructions we won’t kill your mom, they told me they had her and I needed to do what they said, said if I called the police they would kill her right away,” Rice said.
Rice said she dropped her pen on her desk when she heard a male’s voice and immediately tried to cooperate.
The man, who knew Rice’s location, told her to go to the Piggly Wiggly near where she worked. He instructed her to put $250 on a disposable credit card and give him the card number over the phone.
When she got to the store, Rice said she took out a pen and paper and wrote a message to the store’s manager: “Help, call 9-1-1, they have my mom.”
She says the manager called the police. After realizing that the Piggly Wiggly location did not have disposable credit cards, Rice and the manager walked across the street to the CVS Pharmacy. That’s when North Charleston Police arrived.
“That’s when I found the police on the phone with my mom, she was safe, she had her phone,” Rice said.
Rice’s mother was unharmed and unaware of the horrifying 45 minutes phone call her daughter had taken that morning. Her mom came to comfort her after the stressful situation.
Rice said that phone scams such as these should never happen.
“No, not for 250 dollars, that’s not fair that I feel that I’m living in fear,” Rice said.
According to the FBI, fake kidnapping phone calls are on the rise.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office advises victims of the phone scam to try using another phone to call loved ones who may potentially be in trouble to check. If they do not answer, immediately call 911.
Rice said another way police told her to keep track of her family is to download a tracking app with her loved one’s contacts, so you can see where they are instantly.
