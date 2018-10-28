The Sunshine Returns; Warm-Up on the Way

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Grab the shades as the sunshine returns full force! A typical October day is ahead with temperatures topping out in the low/mid 70s. A jacket may still come in handy for handy for some. Overnight lows are expected to drop to the mid 50s with breezy conditions. Expect temperatures to feel warmer tomorrow with highs forecast to rise into the mid/upper 70s before cooler weather arrives Tuesday.
High pressure is dominating the forecast until midweek and will keep rain out of the forecast. As a ridge of high pressure builds temperatures could warm temps to near 80 degrees by Halloween. The next strong cold front moves through Thursday into Friday. Until then no there’s need for the umbrella!
TODAY: Sunny & comfortable, LOW: 49. HIGH: 73.
TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine, much warmer; LOW: 55, HIGH: 77.
TUESDAY: Sunshine continues, cooler, LOW: 48, HIGH: 74.
HALLOWEEN: Warm and sunny, LOW:55, HIGH: 80.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
