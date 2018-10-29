Affidavit: N. Charleston father ‘violently' shook 2-month-old child

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been charged after he admitted to police that he violently shook his 2-month-old when the child began crying uncontrollably, according to the affidavit.
Brian Lee Brogan, 24, is facing a charge of inflicting great bodily injury on a child.
It happened Oct. 19 when Brogan was in custody of the child and then failed to provide medical treatment for the child according to the affidavit.
The child’s grandmother then took the child to MUSC because of facial bruising the next day. A medical exam revealed a brain bleed, mild hemorrhaging of the eye and hemorrhaging of a neck ligament, the affidavit stated.
Brogan admitted to shaking the child in an interview with detectives after he was read his miranda rights, according to the affidavit.
