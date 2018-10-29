Bulldogs Picked 10th In MEAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll

Bethune-Cookman was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the MEAC this season. BC-U captured a share of the MEAC Championship last season under then first-year head coach Ryan Ridder. The Wildcats finished 12-4 in MEAC play and 18-14 overall. They return nine players and four starters from last year’s squad. Back-to-back MEAC Tournament Champion North Carolina Central was picked second followed by Norfolk State. Rounding out the rest of the preseason poll are Howard, North Carolina A&T State, Morgan State, Florida A&M, Savannah State, Coppin State, South Carolina State, Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State. The 2018-19 season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 6, with seven teams in action. The 2019 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 11-16 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.