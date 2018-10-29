Celebrate your feline friends, it’s National Cat Day

Monday is National Cat Day
October 29, 2018 at 3:01 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 3:01 AM

(CNN) – If you’re inclined to believe that cats rule and dogs drool, Monday is the day for you.

That’s because it's National Cat Day.

This gives you a chance to make sure you let your pet know that he or she is… well, the cat's meow.

Sponsors of National Cat Day say this is a good day to adopt a cat or kitten in need of a home.

This day was created in 2005 by pet lifestyle expert and animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige.

Organizers say this movement helped rescue the lives of more than a million felines.

